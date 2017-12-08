BC Ferries will soon be asking passengers to butt-out. Its new smoke-free policy goes into effect on January 22nd.

Not only will smoking be banned on all sailings, but it’ll also be banned at terminals. That also includes the interior of all vehicles on BC Ferries property.

BC Ferries’ President & CEO Mark Collins says the new policy supports the health and wellness of customers and employees by reducing exposure to second-hand smoke. The no-smoking policy includes tobacco, e-cigarettes and any other substance.