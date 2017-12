School District 72 has re-elected both its board chair and vice-chair.

Susan Wilson and Ted Foster were both re-elected by acclamation at Tuesday’s meeting. Their terms run until the end of November of next year.

The board also renewed Superintendent Tom Longridge’s contract that night. It’s been extended another five years.

The school board says the decision was unanimous and that the trustees are “very pleased” with Longridge’s leadership style and achievements.