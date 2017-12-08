At least one person isn’t pleased with a recent BC Hockey decision.

That’s Campbell River Storm Head Coach Lee Stone.

Stone has taken issue with mandatory full face protection for all Junior B players starting next season. While Coach Stone declined to be interviewed, he did say he made his thoughts about the decision clear on Twitter.

In four tweets Stone criticized the organization’s thought process, saying full face masks will lead to more head trauma because the cages make hands and elbows go up during games.

He claims the decision was made just so the league could get a discount on insurance, but that teams won’t pass those savings onto players who pay to play. Stone also took issue with the fact Junior A players won’t be required to wear full face protection.