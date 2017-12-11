Campbell River’s unemployment rate is higher than both the provincial and national averages. That’s according to the latest census data from Statistics Canada.

Campbell River has a jobless rate of 9.7 per cent. Provincially the rate is 6.7 per cent while nationally it’s 7.7 per cent.

The sales and service industries are the main employers, with 4,585 workers having jobs in those sectors. That’s 25 per cent of Campbell River’s total workforce. Trades, transport and equipment operators and related jobs are second in the city with just over 3,300 people employed.