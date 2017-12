Evergreen School is going to be demolished.

The District 72 School Board voted in favour of moving forward at last week’s meeting. The board has budgeted $195,000 for the demolition.

Evergreen was closed in 2005 and because of its current state of repair it can’t be leased out. There’s also an issue with asbestos and other hazardous materials.

The board spent $70,000 in the summer on hazardous material removal to get ready for demolition, which the board says saved it some money on the project.