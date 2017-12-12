Photo of the duplex fire courtesy of Oyster River Fire and Rescue

Two Oyster River families have been left homeless after a duplex burned down.

The ordeal started last night around 10:30pm on Uplands Drive.

Oyster River Fire Deputy Chief Bruce Green says the first is believed to have been caused by unattended candles and was contained to the one suite. The second broke out around 3:00am.

Green says there must have been a hidden ember somewhere that they couldn’t see when firefighters did a walkaround about an hour before the second fire.

One of the families was taken to hospital as a precaution because of smoke inhalation, but there were no other injuries.