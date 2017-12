BC Hydro is asking people to stay away from Elk Falls this week.

One of the John Hart station’s generators is being taken offline for testing and so crews can do some work in the substation. Out of consideration for downstream fish habitat and to keep areas watered the water release down Elk Falls Canyon is being increased nearly four-fold.

The increased flow will be happening until Thursday. BC Hydro says the suspension bridge is still a safe spot to view Elk Falls.