Rachel Blaney says she’s happy with British Columbia’s deal with the federal government on cannabis revenue sharing.

But, the North Island-Powell River MP says, the NDP will be watching to make sure both provincial and municipal needs are being met. She added municipalities are concerned that they will be left dealing with the consequences of legalization but not the resources they need to cope with them.

The agreement, announced Monday, would see a 75/25 split with the majority share going back to the provinces. The feds also agreed to a $100 million cap on its share. Anything above that will be returned to the provinces.

Blaney says she’s glad the federal government is working collaboratively with the provinces on the issue.