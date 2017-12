The Myra Falls mine should be back up and running soon.

In a letter to Campbell River council the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources says Nyrstar expects mining to begin again in February.

Nyrstar has also applied to make a few upgrades. Among them are expanding its clean rock quarry and sewage system along with other repairs and maintenance.

According to the letter Nyrstar believes getting the mine back up and running will lead to 377 jobs.