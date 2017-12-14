The City of Campbell River is moving forward with making its facilities more welcoming the LGBTQ+ people.

Tuesday the Committee of the Whole accepted a report from city staff called “Gender identity, expression and creating an inclusive municipal environment”. Campbell River’s Property Services Manager Elle Brovold says it covered a wide variety of issues:

Changes will include updating all city signage to be inclusive, planning for new construction and an increase in family washrooms. Brovold says the city is looking to get ahead of the curve:

The report is expected to be added to city policy early next month.