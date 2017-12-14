A GoFundMe page has been started for one of the two families put out by fire. Earlier this week a duplex in Oyster River burned down.

The page was started by a woman named Kim Smith. It says she’s a co-worker of one of a woman who lived in the building.

It says the woman, her daughter, and her two grandchildren need as much help as possible because they were only able to escape the fire with just the clothes on their backs and no insurance. If you’d like to donate you can find the page by following this link.

