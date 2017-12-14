Christmas and New Year’s Day are going to cause some changes to your garbage pickup.

For the weeks of December 25th and January 1st the city says people who usually get pickup on Mondays will get it on Tuesday instead.

On top of that to make up for the extra waste that Christmas typically brings between the 25th and 29th you’re allowed one extra container without a tag.

The city is asking people to keep in mind what is and isn’t allowed in curbside recycling pickup. You can find all the rules for waste collection in Campbell River at the city’s website.