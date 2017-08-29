Claire Trevena is sharing her thoughts on the recently released Public Accounts. The NDP government released the documents on Tuesday.

The North Island MLA and Minister of Transportation says the prognosis for the economy is good but is reminding people we live in a “volatile world”. She says the NDP government is committed to making life more affordable and services more accessible for the people of British Columbia.

The audited accounts showed a surplus of $2.7 billion, a 2016 GDP growth of 3.7 per cent, and an increase in the province’s debt of $591 million. Trevena says the surplus will be invested in things like infrastructure and public services.