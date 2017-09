Photo of the new North Island Hospital Campbell River & District provided by Island Health

Island Health is offering free Wi-Fi at the new hospitals in Campbell River and Comox Valley.

The agency says it’ll be a service similar to those found in other publication locations such as airports and coffee shops. You’ll be able to get online by finding the connection called “IslandHealthGuest”.

Island Health says the North Island Hospital campuses are the first Island Health sites to have public Wi-Fi. It’s hoping to expand public Wi-Fi to other facilities in the future.