The results of a massive survey about residential care facilities in B.C. has been released.

It was done by the Office of the Seniors Advocate and involved 22,000 people in 292 care homes.

The office says key positives from the survey include half of residents saying the overall quality of care was very good or excellent, 83 per cent believing the staff know what they’re doing, 80 per cent of residents saying they get the services they need and 88 per cent saying they feel safe in the care home.

Negatives include 62 per cent of residents saying they don’t get to bathe or shower as often as they want and one third saying they don’t get the help they need at mealtimes.

You can see the full results of the survey at the Seniors Advocate’s website.