Beaver Lodge and Greenways Land Trusts wants the McPhedran School site back. The District 72 School Board heard the request at Tuesday’s meeting.

Back in May of 1999 a Crown Grant gave the property to the district in exchange for $165,000 so that it could be used for a future school. However the district’s 10-year facility plan says that this site may no longer be needed.

The Beaver Lodge Trust Committee has asked the board for a letter showing its intent to return the property to the crown and support in principle the Crown returning the land to the committee.

The board will be considering the issue at a future, confidential meeting. That’s because all land matters have to be discussed at confidential meetings by law.