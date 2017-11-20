Campbell River’s Amnesty International chapter is asking people to Write for Rights. It’s a worldwide letter-writing campaign the organization holds every December.

Each year Amnesty picks a few cases in which human rights are being violated and then millions of letters get written in an attempt to shine a light on the abuses. The campaign also includes social media and other forms of communication, not just letters.

If you’d like to join Campbell River Amnesty Group’s Write for Rights it’s happening on December 10th at the library from 12:30pm to 4:00pm.