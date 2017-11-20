Southgate Middle School students are looking for your help. They need donations for Everybody Deserves a Smile.

Everybody Deserves Donations is an organization devoted to inspiring, transforming and connecting people worldwide.

They go around the city and give hand painted bags full of useful things to homeless people. That includes items like gloves, scarves, socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and toques.

They also take financial donations. If you’d like to help out you can drop off your donations at Southgate, Island Grind or A Cut Above by December 11th. For more information email Amanda Hippolt at amanda.hippolt@sd72.bc.ca.