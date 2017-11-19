The wet weekend weather conditions continued into Sunday and caused a number of BC Ferry cancellations.

According to BC Ferries, the corporation says, “The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations.”

Major routes out of Nanaimo were also affected by the adverse weather conditions, with cancellations between Duke Point and Tsawwassen and on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay run. Updates on sailings can be found at www.bcferries.com.

For a detailed scheduled and updates on the run between Campbell River and Quadra Island, visit www.bcferries.com/schedules.