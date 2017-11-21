Water levels are looking good in the John Hart system.

That’s the word from BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson.

He says this weekend’s rainfall didn’t hit the Campbell River system as hard as it did the Comox Valley’s Puntledge system.

However, he says crews are keeping tabs on this week’s forecast.

“Looking ahead, we do not see a need to spill water down to the John Hart system through Elk Falls Canyon. We’ll be absorbing all these water inflows, but we’ll see what happens as we get into Thursday [and] Friday depending on how the [storm] system hits,” he says.

“If it hits pretty hard, then we may need to [spill], towards the end of the week but for now, if the forecast holds, then we don’t see the need to spill any water through the Campbell River system.”

Watson says if they do end up having to spill water, residents should stay away from the John Hart Dam area.