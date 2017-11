The Comox Valley RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Jenna Usipuik hasn’t been seen since November 16th. The 18-year-old from Courtenay is Caucasian, 5’6”, with an average build, blonde hair, and brown eyes.

If you know anything about her whereabouts you’re asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).