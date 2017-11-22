Police are reminding drivers to be extra safe on the roads as more rain is expected in the region.

RCMP Constable Rob Gardner says they’re urging people to slow down and take their time getting to their destination to avoid hydroplaning and getting into accidents.

“Don’t be using your cruise-control out on the freeway or anywhere. Don’t use your cruise-control at all when the weather is like this,” he says.

Gardner also wants to make a note of your car lights.

“A lot of people assume as soon as they get in the car that they’re headlights are on because with the newer vehicles, the dashboard lights come on right away but that’s not always the case,” he says.

“If you don’t have a headlight switch that has ‘auto’ on it, then your headlights aren’t on, [and] only your daytime running lights are on. So that means you’re not getting a full light out front [and] you’re not having your tail-lights on and it’s really important that people can see you.”