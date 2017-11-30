BC Hydro says it’s looking to reduce the water flow at Elk Falls Canyon. Since Sunday the utility has been spilling an increased amount of water to make up for recent rain and snowmelt.

Right now the water in the Upper Campbell Reservoir/Butte Lake is just under 220 metres but has levelled off. It’s expected to lower gradually over the course of the weekend ahead of drier weather in the forecast for next week.

In the meantime BC Hydro is extending the public safety advisory through next Tuesday morning. People are being asked to stay away from the Campbell River, particularly above Elk Falls, until then.