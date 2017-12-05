Today’s the last day to get your application in for a Knights of Columbus Community Christmas Hamper. This is the 44th year the Knights have ran this program in Campbell River.

The hampers have lots of food, toys for children and gifts for seniors in them. They’re meant to help make Christmas as merry as possible for as many as possible in the city.

Applications can be picked up and dropped off at the Campbell River Employment & Income Assistance Office at 833A 14th Avenue. You can find more information about the Christmas Hampers at this website.