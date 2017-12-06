With the cold stuff here the city is reminding people about winter shelter in Campbell River. The Salvation Army is handling that.

The organization is offering transportation from downtown and six temporary emergency shelter beds at its all-year shelter on Evergreen. These give people a chance to stay warm and dry overnight.

The extra beds are available until the end of March. The Salvation Army’s year-round shelter has 22 beds, showers, laundry facilities, and clothing and serves roughly 11,000 home-cooked meals a year.