The John Hart Generating Station’s Replacement Project has had its final rock blasting.

That’s the word from Stephen Watson from BC Hydro. Watson says the blast cleared a path from the tunnel outlet to the Campbell River:

Watson says they had to take the John Hart station offline:

The next step is to remove all the loose rock so that the water can move freely. The blast happened Monday evening and Watson says everything went according to plan. The project is still on schedule to be up and running by next fall.