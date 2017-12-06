Friday is the last day to drop off a shoebox.

The Shoebox Project asks people to pack a shoebox full of small gift items that a woman might enjoy getting for Christmas. Organizers then turn the boxes over to local women’s shelters for distribution.

This is the first year the project has been expanded to the North Island. If you’d like to take part you can drop off your packed shoebox at Coastal Community Credit Union La Tee Da Lingerie or Sundance Java Bar.