PORT MCNEILL, B.C.- Mother Nature hasn’t been too friendly to the conditions at Mount Cain.

The Vancouver Island park was set to open up full winter operations this weekend, according to Vice-President Neil Borecky.

He said that there’s a lot of snow at the top of Mount Cain, but there are certain areas where snow is lacking, like the bunny hills and lower parts of the mountain.

“There’s quite the inversion going on, as folks around might notice with all the fog, it’s actually 10 degrees on top of the mountain right now,” he said.

Borecky said they don’t have any snow making machines at the alpine park, and rely on whatever Mother Nature delivers.

“Mount Washington got a lot of snow the last little while,” he said.

“It just missed us. That arctic cold came down and we were just a bit shy, but we did get about a metre in the last week.”

He said they’re hoping for some more snow in the next week, and are shooting for an opening on December 16th or 17th. “We’re also assembling the top bowl wheel, so we have to get our snowcat up there,” he said.

“But if the weather’s this warm, of course we can’t quite get it up there without chewing through the snow-pack so we’re gonna wait until it cools off.”

Borecky said that if you do want to head up to the mountain, conditions are looking good for snow-shoeing and cross-country skiing.

“We prefer people avoid going up there with snowmobiles because we actually groomed last weekend and just on the hill itself, we discourage that activity.”

Further updates on the conditions at Mount Cain can be found through the alpine park’s website.