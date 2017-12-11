Snow removal in Campbell River could use some improvement.

That’s according to a recent survey of 884 residents done by the city. It showed that when it comes to overall snow removal 46 per cent of phone respondents and 53 per cent of online respondents rated the service as poor.

The same survey showed that most don’t support increasing taxes to improve service though. Transportation Manager Drew Hadfield says that can pose an issue:

As part of the city’s 2018 budget more money will be going to sidewalk clearing. Hadfield says people still have to follow the bylaw requiring them to clear sidewalks in front of their property:

The survey did show that 93 per cent of respondents supported the city’s snow clearing priorities of primary routes first, followed by secondary bus routes then residential areas.