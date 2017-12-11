CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C.- Council will be looking at making the city more inclusive tomorrow morning.

In November, staff put together a report titled “Gender identity, expression and creating an inclusive municipal environment”.

The report offered council an overview of legislative changes that have added Human Rights protections for gender identity and expression.

It also proposed a number of solutions to make sure Campbell River is inclusive to all communities it serves and employs.

The Facilities and Parks and Recreation departments have been discussing changes to local facilities and policies to create inclusive spaces for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Initial changes include updating all city signage to be inclusive, planning for new construction and an increase in family washrooms.

It was also recommended to increase the square footage of family change rooms and increase privacy in shared spaces.

In the workforce, it was suggested that employers in Campbell River continue to provide all staff with LGBTQ+ competency training.

At tomorrow’s meeting, options will include:

· That Council receive the staff report for information.

· That Council commit to ensuring municipal facilities, operations and programs are safe, inclusive and equitable for people of all sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation, and their communities.

· That Council approve adding the report in the Property section of the City of Campbell River Council Policy.

A secondary option would have council provide staff with alternate directions.

The Committee of the Whole meeting takes place at 11:00 a.m. at Campbell River City Hall.