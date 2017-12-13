COMOX, B.C.- Traveling is going to get a lot more convenient for ferry users.

BC Ferries is adding sailings between Comox and Powell River on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

According to the Chair of the Northern Sunshine Coast Ferry Advisory Committee, Kim Barton-Bridges, there is going to be a new sailing from Comox at 3:15 p.m. and a sailing out of Powell River at around 5 p.m.

As of now, the 3:15 p.m. sailing out of Comox only runs Sunday through Tuesday, and Thursdays and Fridays.

“As a result of that, the last sailing, will now return to 7:15 from Comox and 8:45 from Powell River,” she said.

These sailings will come into effect on December 20th and will be in service year-round.

“Starting January 13th, they’re going to be tweaking the morning schedule of the runs to and from Comox just so that the North Island Princess, the Texada (Island) ferry, and the Salish Orca, don’t do that little dance at the harbour here,” she said.

“The schedules will align better.”

Barton-Bridges believes that this will bring many benefits to ferry users, especially residents who have medical appointments on Vancouver Island.

“It just kind of increases your [travel] options,” said Barton-Bridges.

“It gives you more opportunities as far as appointments. Often, we get appointments last minute and you want to take them.”

She added that the additional sailings could make Powell River “more economically viable for people who might want to move here.”

“If they know that there are four sailings a day year-round, it certainly makes things more attractive.”

For more details on the new sailings, visit BC Ferries’ website.