The Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project is coming to Canada this year and Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North will be taking part.

Every year the former U.S President chooses a country to focus on, promoting Habitat’s work.

This year, he chose Canada in honour of our country’s 150th anniversary.

Habitat spokesperson Tom Beshr says the 50 Habitat affiliates will build 150 homes across the country.

The Carter Work Project build will be taking place in July.

Organizations interested in helping out can contact Beshr at Habitat for more information.