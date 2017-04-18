A local business is filing a response to a court challenge in an effort to stay open.

The city of Campbell River filed a court injunction against marijuana dispensary WeeMedical for operating against city and federal law.

Owner Joel Wilson says a lot of patients rely on the dispensary for their medical marijuana.

He notes that being able to talk to someone in person makes a big difference in helping patients find the right product.

“We’re here to educate clients…we spend time with the clients. When you’re ordering off an LP you don’t get to see your product, smell your product, you don’t get to ask more questions and talk to the other clients that are in store”, he says.

WeeMedical has until later today (Tuesday, April 18th) to file it’s response with the courts.