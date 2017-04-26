Work is underway on a new affordable housing project in Campbell River.

Manager for the city Deborah Sargent says the purchase of the Travelodge on the Old Island Highway will be a huge benefit for people struggling to find affordable housing.

“It will create 40 new housing units.”

Sargent notes one of councils biggest priorities is to search for localized solutions for long-term housing projects.

“The opportunity is to house more singles and couples whose income falls below the limits for B.C Housing for income,” she says.