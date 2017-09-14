Strathcona Gardens is inviting the community out to its annual fall kick-off.

Its celebrating 45 years tomorrow with family friendly activities. It runs from 5:15pm to 8:00pm.

The Strathcona Regional District is also using this event to launch a survey. The survey is aimed at getting information on programming, the public’s interest in planning for the Gardens’ redevelopment, and any potential barriers to use.

Anyone who can’t go to the kick-off can visit this website and fill out an online survey.