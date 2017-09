The search is on for a woman missing from Sointula. Twyla Roscovich was last seen at a bank in Campbell River last Thursday.

Her car has now been found in Campbell River near the Quadra Ferry terminal. It’s believed she may be on either Quadra or Cortes.

The RCMP have been notified she’s missing. You can find more photos and information about her on Facebook.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Twyla Roscovich you can call the RCMP or 250-974-4555.