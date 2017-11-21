An investigation is underway after a video of two hunters has gone viral.

The video, originally posted on SnapChat, shows a deer being shot in a residential area at close range. That’s followed by two people laughing and high-fiving each other.

The deer’s throat is then cut, while the animal is still alive, at which point it goes into convulsions while bleeding out. The video has prompted outrage on social media.

The RCMP has confirmed the video was shot in the Campbell River area and have identified the two people in it. Conservation is involved in the investigation as well. Charges have yet to be laid.

An edited version of the video that has prompted the angry responses: