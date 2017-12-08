Photo of some of what's been collected for the hamper fund so far.

For the 44th year the Knights of Columbus are looking to make Christmas merrier in Campbell River. 99.7 2day FM and the Knights have teamed up for the annual Community Christmas Hamper Fund.

Time’s running short to help out though. Next week is the final week for donations with the hampers being delivered on December 16th.

We’re trying to raise enough money to deliver over 1100 hampers to families in Campbell River but it can’t be done without your help.

The donation depot in the Campbell River Common Mall (1414 Ironwood) is open until 5:00pm today. It’ll be open from 10:00am to 5:00pm on Saturday and then again from 9:00pm to 5:00pm from Monday to Friday.

Together we can make sure every family in our community shares in the magic of Christmas.